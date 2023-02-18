Anil Bheem also mourned in NYC

Anil Bheem performs with Sarika Mahabir. - File photo/AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: Fans in TT were not the only ones to pay tribute to Anil Bheem, the popular chutney singer. The Indian Caribbean community in New York City has been in mourning ever since his death was announced. Their hearts have been full of sorrow. A wake was not only held at his home in Curepe but also in New York and Florida.

Bheem was a national treasure and international artiste whose songs, music and voice lit up Indian lives in TT, Guyana, Suriname and the diaspora. He was one of the biggest TT music icons among Indians.

I watched the farewell tribute to Bheem at the NCIC compound in Chaguanas where thousands mourned, celebrated and bid farewell to the iconic local singer. It was a great tribute. It was one the largest funerals I have observed in recent times in Trinidad and more particularly for an artiste. The tributes went an hour longer than planned.

People around the diaspora tuned in to Facebook and YouTube to watch the tribute that was beamed live. Fans from around the Caribbean an as far away as India, North America and Europe watched the tribute. Artiste after artiste and a pandit paid glowing tributes. Bhajans, Anil's favourite hits, and Bollywood songs were belted out by a music band.

It is not surprising that so many mourned the death of the singer. He has left an indelible mark in the field of entertainment. Anil was a very popular and likeable musician and singer of varied genres (focused mostly on Indian entertainment) and was a regular feature in the US where the Trini and Guyanese diaspora adore him. So many listened to his singing for over three decades.

His voice transcended borders and he entertained large crowds at chutney shows, concerts, clubs and receptions not only in Trinidad but wherever there are Indo-Caribbeans – New York, Florida, Toronto, etc. His voice and music impacted so many.

Anyone who listens or follows chutney and/or soca knows the name Anil Bheem. He is described not only as an outstanding entertainer but a humanitarian and kind person. He was soft-spoken. He carried himself with grace and humility. He treated people with respect.

In New York, almost everyone who follow his music expressed sadness over his passing. He held a special place in their heart for his wonderful singing. Fans took to social media and mainstream papers in Trinidad to express grief and sadness over his death. How can one forget such an entertainer?

They thank him for his more than three decades of entertainment and his family for sharing him with the Indo-Caribbean diaspora.

God took away his life to entertain souls in Heaven. May the lord give solace, strength and comfort to his family to overcome their grief. My sympathy to parents Preematie and Krishna Bheem, wife Cheryl and children and the extended family on the loss of a great artiste. Anil will be missed but his voice will live forever in his music and singing.

The Government should consider honouring this outstanding singer with a national award for his musical influence in TT and the diaspora.

VISHNU BISRAM

via e-mail