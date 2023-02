A glass-free Carnival '23

THE EDITOR: TT, is it possible to have a glass-free Carnival 2023? Yes we can.

Here are just a few disadvantages of glass bottles, brothers and sisters: Glass bottles are fragile, they are heavier, glass can be unsafe.

Contents of stuff stored in glass bottles exhibit diminishing freshness once cap is removed.

Let us give it a try for C23, no glass.

My safety, your safety is our responsibility.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town