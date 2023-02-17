Promoters overcharging for tickets?

THE EDITOR: After one time is two time. After two years without Carnival, are TT fete promoters overdoing the show with overcharging on tickets?

Apart from the financial difficulties posed by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, what did they expect? Can they reasonably hope to make back monies lost in 2021 and 2022 in Carnival 2023?

Consider the suffering of owners of bars and restaurants during the main onslaught of covid19 and get real. They are still hustling to recover.

Instead of attending three fetes at $1,000 each, some people are obviously just going to one or simply staying home.

Food prices, worldwide, are high. You have to eat to live before you can wine right down to the ground.

There are comments in the media about Carnival not being properly promoted to the rest of the world. This is indeed the best Carnival on earth but you have to consider that if we over-advertise we cannot accommodate thousands of extra visitors without having sufficient hotel rooms.

So, do we build 50 more hotels which will remain empty outside of the Carnival season? TT is situated at the very end of all the Caribbean islands. Coming here is not all that cheap. Plus, with being so close to the Equator, some visitors will be turned off by excessive heat. You have to actually want to visit, Carnival or no Carnival.

Until we can solve the problem of insufficient first class hotels, we all need to get real. TT nationals will always turn up for the Carnival but satisfying thousands of extra visitors could prove difficult.

Never forget that talk is cheap, with TT talk being acknowledged as the cheapest in the world.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin