Linx XI impress as 103.1 FM/Southern Sports League begins

Defending champions Linx XI -

DEFENDING champions Linx XI made a statement in their opening match when the 103.1 FM and Southern Sports Premier Cricket League bowled off on February 5 at venues throughout TT.

Batting first, Linx XI amassed 230 for seven in their 30 overs against newcomers Piparo Scorchers at the Dil Mohammed Recreation Ground in Penal.

Scoring the first 50 for Linx XI was former TT batsman Hollister Pajotte who made 56. Solid knocks also came from Bevon Duncan (47) and Kern Ramdeen (42). Pick of the bowlers for Piparo Scorchers were Ashraph Ali and Christon Harris who grabbed 2/69 and 1/16 respectively. Piparo Scorchers in their turn at the crease made 156 all out in 22 overs losing by 74 runs.

Harris struck 33, Timmy Subnaik scored 25 and Neville Garcia chipped in with 21 for Piparo Scorchers. Linx XI bowlers Ramdeen (4/18), Damion Samuel (2/26) and Kris Goomansingh (2/34) did the damage.

Summarised Scores:

LINX XI 230/7 (Hollister Pajotte 56, Bevon Duncan 47, Kern Ramdeen 42; Ashraph Ali 2/69, Christon Harris 1/16) vs PIPARO SCORCHERS 156 (Christon Harris 33, Timmy Subnaik 25, Neville Garcia 21; Kern Ramdeen 4/18, Damion Samuel 2/26, Kris Goomansingh 2/34) Linx XI won by 74 runs.

LA FORTUNE SPORTS 150/8 (Peter Grimes 50, Suresh Baal 19; Keegan Jaggessar 3/23, Suresh Ramnarine 1/5) vs ROCHARD ROAD 151/7 (Avin Bissondath 49, Azrudeen Mohammed 27; R. Surujbally 2/24, Javed Mohammed 2/42. Rochard Road won by three wickets

GLADIATORS 2.0 186/7 (Keron Smith 40, Dillon Sookram 28; Saif Mohammed 2/24, Adrian Subran 2/34) vs VALIANTS SPORTS 183/9 (Natheniel Ramoutar 78, Russel Seelochan 38, Naresh Seunarine 2/17; Kerron Smith 1/21) Gladiators won by three runs.

PARAGON 121/5 (Ryan Soogrim 48, Dillon Ramraj 33; Dillon Bhim 2/12, Heeralal Goomansingh 1/24) vs UNSTOPPABLE KNIGHTS 112 (Renaldo Redhead 32, Anslym Edmund 30; Damien Solomon 5/11, Lomas Bachan 2/9) Paragon won by nine runs.

EXCLUSIVE SPORTS 165 (Anil Boodoo 28, Satyam Ramlal 25; Jerome Sampath 3/36, Riad Reingo 2/16) vs COMMONWEALTH SPORTS 166/5 (Riad Reingo 43, Anson Lowkie 37, Arnold Seales 34; Satyam Ramlal 2/48, Daveanand Dhanraj 1/14) Commonwealth won by five wickets

GOLCONDA UNITED 104/8 (Stephen Sookhoo 28, Jonathan Boysie 17; Suresh Dindial 3/14, Arthur Lewis 2/23) vs HARMONY HALL MUMBAI CREOLES 106/6 (Arthur Lewis 26, Regan Jagoo 24; Kevin Seepaul 3/41, Christian Seebaran 2/11). Harmony Hall Mumbai Creoles won by four wickets.

THREE ROAD KNIGHT RIDERS 169/9 (Daylan Kurjah 79, Kadir Mohammed 21; Akeem Bhagwandass 3/15, Rasheed Hassanali 2/27) vs WATERLOO 172/4 (Rasheed Hassanali 72, Akeem Bhagwandass 56; Anil Doon 1/13, Anslem Shah 1/13). Waterloo won by six wickets.

CHALLENGERS UNITED 141/8 (Buraj Matadeen 27, Nazrudeen Jamaludin 26; Lawrence Peterson 2/24, Ryan Chance 2/29) vs No. 1 STRIKERS 104/9 (Kershon Charles 17, Lawrence Peterson 16; Wazim Bocas 3/19, Steven Ramadhar 2/19). Challengers won by 37 runs.

AGOSTINI ALL STARS 128 (Vishnu Samaroo 47, Anerod Jugool 20; Anthony Marchant 4/22, Vishan Harrichan 2/34) vs CALIFONIA KNIGHT RIDERS 129/7 (Anthony Marchant 45, Hayden Sookraj 22; Jevon David 3/21, Leon Ramdeen 2/15) California Knight Riders won by three wickets.

JOHN PETER ROAD 185/9 (B. Vimal 86, M. Nazim 13; Geno Balram 4/20, Antonio Johnson 2/22) vs BLACKWING XI 186/5 (Geno Balram 54, Akash Boodoosingh 19; S. Vergel 2/27, B. Virmal 2/31). Blackwing XI won by five wickets.