Lee wins women's 1st flight at St Andrews Golf Open

Yeji Lee

YEJI Lee captured the women’s first flight division title at the St Andrews Golf Club Ladies Open in Maraval, Moka, on Sunday.

It was a day of light showers, but still relatively pleasant conditions.

With a steady round of three-over par 75 on the second and final day she was able to hold off the challenge of Chloe Ajodha who led on the first day with a personal best score of one-over par 73. With scores of 76 and 75, the margin of victory by Lee was three, with Ajodha second (73/81) and Jada Charles third.

Also on the honour roll was Michelle de Silva who took the net prize in the first flight.

Renee Ayoung was the leader in the gross division of the second flight with Gail Rajack securing the net division. Vindra Dhanraj was the winner in the third flight stableford competition with 71 stableford points, closely followed by Natascha Wong-a-Ton of Suriname who was two points behind.

The addition of a fourth flight for higher handicappers attracted a handful of golfers in this first year and was won by Natasha Carmona. This division will become a standard feature of the tournament and is expected to grow from strength to strength with the opening of this opportunity for novice women’s golfers.

Camille Chatoor of Caribbean Bottlers Ltd and Ryan Farah of CARDEA Benefits Ltd were the two major sponsors on hand to congratulate the winners.