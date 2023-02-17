Junior kings, queens of Carnival crowned

Xavi Harriot portrays Guardian Of The Shaolin Temple at NCC Junior King of Carnival semi finals at Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain Trinidad on February 15, 2023.. Photo by Andrea De Silva

Four Junior kings and queens of Carnival have been crowned for 2023.

The non-school band Junior Queen of Carnival is Alyssa Sirjoo, who portrayed Mama Africa, from the band Ubuntu. Her portrayal was of the mythical figure of the Mother of all People and the mother of the human race. Her orange, green, and gold costume featured zebra striped steel pans, a flowing circular skirt, and orange green and gold leaves forming an umbrella shape overhead.

The school band Junior Queen of Carnival is Makayla Questel-Frederick, portraying Moonlight Matura, from the band Let Here Be Light. Her blue, silver costume portrayed the light from the moon and stars on the waters of Matura, with Miss Matura calling on turtles to come and lay their eggs. Leatherback turtles were also featured on the costume, having come to the sanctuary of the beach.

The non-school band Junior King of Carnival is Jarel Peters, A Musical Explosion, from the band Sweet Trinbago. His black and gold costume featured musical notes, guitars, drums, staves with musical notes, a harmonium, a sitar, saxophone, and steel pans.

The school band Junior King of Carnival is Xavi Harriot, Guardian of the Shaolin Temple, from the band Passage to China. His gold and red costume featured various wings which had depictions of a Shaolin temple, with a peaked roof backpack. Harriot, who was wearing a long white beard, danced around with scimitars to show his protective nature.

Junior kings results:

Non-School Participants

Names - Portrayal - Band - Final Score

Jarel Peters - A Musical Explosion - Sweet Trinbago - 426

Enzi Davis - The Face of Humanity - Ubuntu - 422

Shamarq Azario Collis - Like Fish Outta Water - Mauvaise Langue - 419

Samuel Jackson - Mysterious Fauci D’ Gladiator - Dawn of a New Day - 419

Joel Mack - Taniwah – The Hydra Reborn - Wonders of This World – A Tribute to TT - 419

Antonio Rampersad - Pan Explosion - Dat Is Ah Trini - 418

Malachi Gittens - Arharzel the Blue Dragon - Tributes to the Heroes of Traditional Mas - 402

Merrick Barnes - Illumination - Classix Productions: Dawn of a New Day - 400

Josiah Ferrier - Midnight Robber - Outside Nice - 400

Josiah Sutton - Mistah Pandemic - National Treasures - 389

School Participants

Xavi Harriot - Guardian of the Shaolin Temple - Passage to China - 362

Kymani Brooklyn Browne - Pan Under the Stars - Let There Be Light - 361

Peter Barrow - Can This Dragon Dance - Passage to China - 352

Rheim Purcell - My Love of Country: A Tribute to Carlisle Chang - Outta D Artist Attic - 336

Junior queens results:

Non-school participants

Alyssa Sirjoo - Mama Africa - Ubuntu - 435

Netanya Phillip - Dance La Reine Rive - Dat is ah Trini - 429

Kioni Oxley - Dance Soucoyant Dance: A Tribute to Hilton Cox Fire in De Savannah Dance - Know Yuh Icon - 424

Reanna Persaud - D Spirit of Carnival - Sweet Trinbago - 416

Surayya Carrington - Mutation - Dawn of A New Day - 411

Jayda Forde - Firebird: The Awakening - Dawn of a New Day - 400

Levaughn Clarke - Madame Frou-Frou - The Tribute - 397

Jada Charles - Oil Spill in the Gulf of Paria - National Treasures - 396

J’Nai Edwards - Jewel of the Reef - A Trip to Tobago - 391

J’Anna Bethel - It’s Celebration Time - Trinbago: We Flying High 2, It’s a Celebration - 386

School Participants

Makayla Questle-Frederick - Moonlit Matura - Let Here Be Light - 399

Azelia Mills - Beautiful But Deadly - Passage to China - 393

Ciara Selman - Nandi –A Tribute to Helen Humphrey - Outta D Artist Attic - 388

Bryell Mills - Jade Princess - Passage to China - 378