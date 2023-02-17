Hikers lost at Penal mud volcano, rescued

The Hunters Search and Rescue team. File photo/Roger Jacob

TWO hikers who got lost while visiting the Penal mud volcano were rescued by the Hunters Search and Rescue team on Friday morning.

The duo, whose names were given as Gui and Jorge of Brentwood Park, Chaguanas, made a distress call to the Penal Police when they realised they were lost.

Shortly after 10 am, the police contacted Captain Vallence Rambharat of the search and rescue group, informing them two people were lost in an area off Bunsee Trace, Penal, near the L’eau Michel Mud Volcano.

Around 2 pm the hunter’s group were able to locate the lost hikers.

They informed the team that they left home early on Friday to visit the mud volcano. They decided to venture a bit further and when they realised they were lost, climbed to the top of a hill to access cellular service.’

They were able to contact the Penal police and send co-ordinates of their location, approximately six kilometres from the mud volcano.