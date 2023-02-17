False claims about mas, pan and Carnival

Proman Starlift players enjoy their performance during the large conventional bands panyard judging in Port of Spain on January 31. The band plays first at the Panorama finals on Saturday. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Every year, various supporters of Carnival make the same claims about the benefits and virtues of mas, calypso and pan. These are:

(a) Carnival fosters national unity.

(b) Calypso reflects the voice of the people.

(c) Pan puts the youth on a better path.

No evidence is ever provided for any of these claims and, in fact, the evidence suggests that all these claims are false.

While it is true that all sorts of people take part in Carnival, a significant portion consider the festival to be a driver of the worst elements of our society, such as exorbitant spending, sexual irresponsibility and hedonism.

Moreover, the calypso is now inarguably divisive, given that the majority of calypsonians in my opinion embrace racial (not racist) views, will not criticise the Government once the PNM is in office, and continue to attack the UNC even after that party has been out of office for seven years.

Finally, it may or may not be the case that young people who play in panyards are less likely to become criminals, academic failures, or absent fathers. But no such study has ever been done to prove that.

JENSEN RUSHTON

San Fernando