Enterprise man charged with triple murder

File photo

Curtis “C-Man” Dick appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate charged with the triple murder of Kevin Ramjattan, Shawn Thomas, and Jervon Ince on Wednesday.

Dick, 22, was also charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life when he appeared before Magistrate Adrian Darmanie, in the Chaguanas First Magistrates’ Court.

The trio were shot dead at Hassarath Road, Cunupia on January 28.

Ramjattan, 35, of Cunupia, Thomas, 37 of Arima and Ince, 20 of Cunupia, were at Hassarath Road, Cunupia when they were shot multiple times by a gunman. Ramjattan and Thomas died at the scene. Ince was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for medical treatment where he died on January 29.

Following investigations, the DPP instructed the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three to arrest and charge Dick on Wednesday.

The matter was adjourned to March 15.