Darren Bravo still on Cricket West Indies' radar

CHAIRMAN of the West Indies men’s selection panel Desmond Haynes said despite Darren Bravo not playing a Test match in over two years he is still in consideration to earn a recall, calling the left-hander a “class act.”

Bravo, 34, last played a Test match for West Indies in December 2020. Bravo was excluded from the West Indies squad for a two-match Test series starting next week.

Batsmen such as Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer and Kyle Mayers are among those who have been batting in the West Indies middle order over the last two years leaving Bravo on the sidelines.

Haynes said Bravo’s age is not a reason why he will be overlooked.

“We in the Caribbean do not have the luxury to really talk about age is not on someone’s side. If someone is doing well in our competition I think his name must come up for selection.”

Bravo has been having a prolific season in the 2023 West Indies Four-Day Championships scoring centuries in both innings against Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the last round. He scored 100 in the first innings and 100 not out in the second.

Haynes said Bravo has shown that he can deliver in international cricket.

“I think Bravo has proven that he could play cricket at the highest level and it is just a matter of getting the guys committed and (hope) they really want to play. Bravo is a class act. He has done well at Test level, (but) he just had a period where he just lost his form…we know that Bravo is good enough to make runs at this level and we will continue to monitor Bravo’s progress as he goes along in this four-day competition.”

Bravo has played 56 Test matches and has a batting average of 36.47 with eight centuries and 17 half-centuries.

Bonner has been dropped for the two-match Test series against South Africa. Haynes said it is because Bonner has had a dismal run of form. “Obviously Bonner has struggled a little bit in the last couple of Test matches that he has played and we believe we would like to see Bonner come back and play some more First Class games here in the Caribbean and get ready for India who is coming in June.”

Haynes said Bonner is still in the mind of the selectors and this is not a situation where he will not be considered again.

Players who feature in the One Day International and T20 teams are being considered for Test cricket, said Haynes. The former West Indies opener believes the more competition for places the better.

Brandon King, who has only played ODI and T20 cricket for West Indies, is one of the cricketers interested in playing the longest version of the game.

“We just want to be sure that there is competition there so that guys that are playing cricket for West Indies will understand that they have to perform. If not there are other people to take their places.”

Batsman Alick Athanaze and medium pacer Akeem Jordan have earned call-ups for the South Africa series.

Discussing Alick Athanaze, Haynes said, “We think he has a lot of ability…he is a guy who is in form at the moment. He just got a hundred (in the West Indies Four-Day Championships) and we believe this is the time to give him an opportunity to see what he can do at the highest level.”

Haynes said former selector Ramnaresh Sarwan was someone who spoke highly of Athanaze.

Asked why Jordan was given the nod ahead of fellow bowler Marquino Mindley, Haynes said, “In our discussion, we were talking about getting somebody with express pace and we realised we don’t really have that in the Caribbean at the moment…he really impressed us with his movement with the new ball. We don’t have the luxury with express pace, so we will go with someone who would be able to threaten the edge and I think Jordan with his form at the moment he looked like the one who would be able to do a job for us.”

Mindley was on the squad for a two-match Test series against Australia at the end of 2022.