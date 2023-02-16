'True art could never be offensive'

Participants in the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts Tourism and Wellness Secondary Schools Art Competition take group photo during the prize-giving ceremony at the Sundar Popo Auditorium, Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando. -

SPEYSIDE High School, Tobago, collected the bulk of prizes in the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts Tourism and Wellness Secondary Schools Art Competition.

Tobago won eight of 24 of the top prizes, as well as special awards.

Teacher Tomley Roberts, who was representing Speyside’s Visual Arts Department, said the students are very competitive and have participated in and won many competitions.

He credited the approach by the department’s three teachers which include himself along with Miss Orr and Mr Thomas, for working as a unit to ensure students are nurtured in the proper way to become successful.

“We have mastered several competitions throughout the island. One of our students also won the solar power competition sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We see these competitions as avenues for our students to be exposed and express their creative abilities.”

The Tobago group was flown to Trinidad courtesy the Ministry of Tourism for the prize-giving function at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando. In her remarks, chief judge and retired teacher Debra Clement encouraged the art students to paint the picture they want to see.

“Because art could never be offensive.”

In this Carnival period when controversy abounds and people take offense to calypso compositions or costumes, Clement said true art could never be offensive.

“If it is really art – music, dance, calypso – it could never be offensive.”

Several artistes, including Chuck Gordon performed at the prize-giving ceremony and Clement used one of his offerings for 2023, Maths eh Mathsing, to further illustrate the point. Saying while this calypso may be a bit controversial, “It is not offensive. It is calypso. It is entertaining.

“That is the point. We encourage young children to experiment with the art so we can really be able to express ourselves. To live your life like you playing mas,” meaning without restraint.

“Art is a language and art expresses what is within you.”

She said while the individual artist may express one thing in his or her painting, others may react differently to what is on the canvas.

“But that is not your statement, it is other people’s statement. If I put it on canvas, it can never be offensive.”

Unlike maths, she said, “There are no right answers.

“Keep working, keep being exuberant. You may be a quiet person, but your art work isn’t. Give us exuberant art work so we can see what is in your mind and hear you.”

“Sometime you look a certain way but only you know what your thoughts are. Express them. We are waiting for you.”

Of the 168 submissions received, only 20 pieces, were selected from schools both in TT for awards and special prizes in the competition which formed part of the ministry’s celebration of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s (CTO) Caribbean Tourism Month.

Over $20,000 in prizes were awarded, and Tourism Trinidad Ltd has committed another $30,000 to the competition for additional prizes. Some of the art pieces will be publicly displayed for promotional purposes.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Simone Thorne-Mora Quinones had one word to express her feelings about the art pieces.

“Wow.”

“To say that we were all impressed by the raw talent, the integration of colours, the level of detailing, the creativity and the captivating out-of-the-box ideas, would surely be an understatement.”

She applauded the students for exploring their creative capabilities and their teachers for guiding and nurturing the skills and talents of the future generation.

“The sheer number of submissions, the singularity of ideas and the astonishing quality of the art work showcase the strides and effort being made to ensure that our students grow and develop into talented and holistic individuals.”

The primary goal of the project, she shared, with the audience which included San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello, was to stimulate ideas and insights about the importance of the tourism sector using the wellness theme.

Regrello complimented the ministry on this initiative, challenging the students to continue pursuing their God-given passions, talents and creativity with a view to becoming creative leaders of society.

“You have a responsibility to shape the future culture of TT,” he said, pointing to the tremendous opportunities available for the next generation to contribute to the nation’s GDP through the creative arts sectors.