The Greatest Show on Earth returns

Masqueraders in Spoilt Rotten Kids's UNIKE band parade along the Western Main Road at the St James Children's Carnival on Sunday. - ROGER JACOB

Since 2021, we have had to put our usual celebrations for Carnival during this season on hold owing to the havoc that the covid19 pandemic wreaked on us. With Carnival being so central to our national identity, many felt like something was missing during the last two Carnival seasons.

However, this year’s Carnival promises to make up for this, in what is being promoted as the “Mother of all Carnivals.”

The feeling of excitement is rapidly building all through the streets of TT with sweet steelpan melodies wafting through the air, weekends packed with fetes and concerts, and local delicacies and arts being displayed everywhere.

Many are poised to cash in on this exhilarating time as visitors and returning nationals are rapidly flocking to our shores to get a taste of a true Trini Carnival.

It is not significant only for patrons, but for the business community as well. as we can all gather at last and enjoy getting back into the swing of things.

Although some may claim otherwise, this time of year is truly one of great productivity. Many businesses look forward to Carnival as an opportunity to reap the rewards of months of preparation. Business increases significantly for the creative sector, which trickles down and in turn benefits a range of other related businesses that depend on the creative industries. From masmen to event promoters to food vendors, and security firms, many are able to gain from this lucrative time.

Although the government has allocated some $147 million for Carnival, private enterprises and entrepreneurs are independently participating. Street food vendors, makeup artists, nail technicians, retailers of apparel, bar operators, transport services, etc, are engaged at this time of year. The Central Statistical Office recorded 37,961 visitors in 2020, with an estimated spend of just over $458 million.

Even with the exuberance atmosphere, however, a word of caution: social interaction is at an all-time high, but we must remember to exercise care. The pandemic itself may be behind us, but covid is not. Several countries are seeing spikes and here too, there has been an uptick of cases.

As far as possible, whether or not you are vaccinated, wash your hands and sanitise regularly. Wear a mask if you can when you come into close proximity with others; cover your mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing. Event hosts are encouraged to do temperature checks.

Above all, if you feel you may have contracted a virus, get tested…even if it means missing some of the festivities.

Crime is also a national issue, and we must be realistic about it, for our own protection and for that of our visitors. Remain vigilant when you go out. Stay in groups with people you trust. Develop a buddy system also. Do not accept rides, food or drinks from strangers and do not leave drinks unattended.

Have a designated driver who is not drinking, or pre-book your taxis; there are several ride-sharing apps available.

Always tell someone where you are going and with whom; parents, make sure you question your children about their whereabouts and check in on them. Download apps like 360 which can tell loved ones your location. Have important numbers on speed dial, including numbers for the police.

While these measures might take some effort, they will ultimately ensure a higher level of safety. Let common sense prevail even as you get ready to celebrate the Greatest Show on Earth!