THA doesn't belong in HDC

THE EDITOR: The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has no business sitting on any national board or in any government ministry. The THA can work in consultation with the HDC in Tobago allocations but cannot exceed that nor determine the outcomes nor directly participate in the HDC.

The THA cannot have any kind of seat or sit in or with and/or within the HDC.

New things require constitutional amendment. I suggest the PNM has worked itself into a corner where all it can do anymore is break down the Constitution while driving the nation into international subjection and uncompetitiveness.

In order for the party to survive it has to create makeshift ways to build new "support" followings, but which also means the Government spending money where it has no right to spend. The Government has lost its way.

E GALY

via e-mail