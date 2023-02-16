Sun Pharma recalls high blood pressure capsules

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has advised of the recall of diltiazem hydrochloride capsules used for high blood pressure.

This advisory comes from the MoH’s Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division (CFDD).

The manufacturer, Sun Pharma, recalled the drugs voluntarily.

The ministry said a batch of the drug failed stability and dissolution testing at US Food and Drugs Administration labs.

In a release, the ministry said the product is not registered for use in Trinidad and Tobago, and is supplied to the US market only.

Despite this, it still advised people who may have the drug to be aware of the batch numbers being recalled. It urged people to stop using the product with these batch numbers and return it to wherever they bought it, if possible.

The ministry said it will continue to monitor the situation and advise the public as necessary.

For additional information, contacting the office of the director of the CFDD at 623-5242 or e-mail cfdd@health.gov.tt.

Batches being recalled:

HAD1452A, which expires this month

HAC3120A and HAC3121A, which expire in April

HAC4460A, which expires in October

HAD0365A, which expires in December.