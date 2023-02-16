Shenseea ready for doubles and Vibes With Voicey concert

Shenseea:" Trinidad Carnival is one of my favourite experiences." -

Jamaican dancehall superstar, Shenseea (Chinsea Lee) is looking forward to "eating some doubles" and experiencing a slice of Trinidad Carnival again.

Fresh from major appearances at the 65th annual Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles fpte Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Shenseea will perform at Aaron "Voice" St Louis' Carnival concert, Vibes with Voicey –The Mecca The Future is Now, on February16 at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain.

In a media release from Overtime Media Shenseea said:

"Trinidad Carnival is one of my favourite experiences and Trinidad is like my home away from home anyway, so when the booking with Voice came through, I didn't hesitate to accept because of course, I've been there already with Nailah and again for Kes' (Dieffenthaller) concert before the pandemic and I really enjoy the energy and the vibes and the music, but most importantly for me is the food!"

Known for having a healthy appetite, although she has invested in a leaner physique more recently, Shenseea was amazed by the taste of Trinidadian doubles during one of her visits and made mention of her desire to sample more of that delicacy in her social media video promo for the concert.

"Me love doubles," she said enthusiastically. "It's really the perfect snack and so tasty and flavourful... I can't resist it, so as soon as I touch down I must get my quota of doubles fi make my body know I'm in Trinidad!"

Asked about the rise and increasing popularity of soca music in the mainstream, Lee admitted to being busy working on her next album, while observing how the prominence of the Afrobeats movement. She said:

"Soca music is high-energy music and so infectious and fun. I've been busy in the studio working on my next album and just enjoying all the new sounds and watching how the Afrobeats movement is impacting the globe and all the artistes are opening the doors and paving the way for soca and dancehall. It's an exciting time and I'm creating some different sounds so I can't wait to start sharing my new music with my fans everywhere..."

Voice is thrilled to have the dancehall sensation on board for his third Carnival concert in Trinidad. Describing The Mecca as the home of the greatest show on earth and the Carnival capital of the world, Voice said the event is designed to deliver the true essence of what Carnival is to the people.

"We were in isolation for so long and those two years were extremely tough. So, now that we're coming back out, we had to assemble a cast that would really make a statement about who we are as a people and what our culture is all about. It's not enough to just talk about unity and casually mention that here every creed and race find an equal place, we have to show it – we have to embrace our brothers and sisters and welcome them back to the festival and the greatest show on earth!"

Vibes With Voicey: The Mecca goes from 9 pm–3 am and will also feature performances from the top soca artistes.

