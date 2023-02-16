Reopen sugar manufacturing operation with new mandate

THE EDITOR: Now that the Government has signalled its intention to sell the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery with the aim of getting it operating, the same initiative should apply to reopening a sugar manufacturing operation with a new mandate: conversion of sugarcane to chemicals.

At one time in this country there were seven sugar factories owned by five major private companies. Caroni Ltd had two factories at Brechin Castle and Usine Ste Madeleine. Gordon Grant & Company had two at Esperanza and Reform. Forres Park operated one at Claxton Bay. HE Robinson operated the Woodford Lodge Sugar Factory and Trinidad Sugar Estates Ltd operated one at Orange Grove.

Apart from sugar, molasses and rum, there is ethylene that can be derived from sugar cane. From this ethylene can be derived 13 primary organics and 21 secondary agents, together with synthetic rubber, synthetic fibres, resins (paints and adhesives), plastics (film for X-ray, folded articles), plasticiser, solvent absorbent agents, and synthetic detergent raw materials.

All of this was presented as a feasibility study to the Government by Badger Pan American Corporation – a Raytheon company – just four years after Caroni Ltd was acquired by government from Tate & Lyle. That was in 1979 – 43 years ago.

Given the tremendous developments in technology and in particular in the bio-sciences over the past two decades, this is an idea ahead of its time.

RONALD BHOLA

via e-mail