'Papa Mel's' message needs more exposure

THE EDITOR: The National Coalition for Transformation wishes to commend and applaud the first competitor from the Youth Transformation and Rehabilitation Centre (YTRC), Romel "Papa Mel" Lezama, on his performance at Calypso Fiesta last Saturday at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

We are very disappointed that he did not make it to the finals of the Calypso Monarch on Dimanche Gras night. In our opinion not only was his rendition flawless and well executed, but his song carried a very strong and worthy message, which needs more exposure.

Even his prop, which was actually real, that of a prison guard removing his handcuffs before he started performing, was very touching. His lyrics sent emotions throughout the crowd, and even his outfit, that of a phoenix rising, was beautiful and self-explanatory.

We accept that the judges' decision is final, even if we may disagree that some competitors were not that good to be included in the final line-up. We are therefore appealing to the Dimanche Gras organisers to consider allowing this young man to perform as a guest artiste and in this way give him the opportunity to not only spread his message of doing what is right, and maybe help to change even a few people's bad ways, but also to encourage him to continue on his new journey and help him and others at the YTRC feel a sense of hope for their future.

Today our crime rate is out of control and most times the "criminals" are young men. Youths even in their teens are the perpetrators of crime, or victims of gang shootings and revenge attacks. These youths are easily influenced by drug lords and gang leaders.

Let us take the opportunity to use Lezama as an example for them to avoid getting caught up in a life of crime before it is too late. Let his song’s message get the exposure it deserves – on the big stage on Dimanche Gras night. Let us not simply disregard his performance as just another calypso, but more as a contribution to our nation-building.

It is time we accept the reality that our country is in dire circumstances, especially with the crime rate, and any method that we can use to discourage people out there from becoming criminals, especially our youths, should and must be utilised. Lezama’s song, entitled Wall of Renovation, with its lyrics, its message and his real-life experiences, is one such way of accomplishing that.

We wish him continued success and development in his future endeavours.

NALINI DIAL

National Coalition

for Transformation