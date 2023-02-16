Let's rid Trinidad and Tobago of African snails

Giant African snail - Darren Bahaw

THE EDITOR: The African snail problem/pest, which is affecting our beautiful country, cannot be controlled or eliminated by any government alone.

We the people must all play our part. Each and everyone of us must ensure we look for them in our surroundings and that they are removed.

My wife and I have personally embarked on an exercise of this nature. On a nightly basis we search our surrounding, including our neighbour's yard.

Please, let's join hands and get rid of this pest. African snails do not know red nor yellow. They are our enemies.

Please, let's do this together. Don't depend on the Government alone. We can do it. Let's do it.

MISHRI LUTCHMEDIAL

Couva