Late Sween equaliser puts Trinidad and Tobago into Concacaf U17 knockouts

TT advanced to the Concacaf U17 Championships, on Wednesday, after the Group F match against Barbados ended 1-1. - via TTFA

DAVID SCARLETT

DESPITE an unexpected scare, the Trinidad and Tobago men’s under-17 team advanced to the Round-of-16 of the Concacaf Under-17 Championship following a 1-1 draw with Caribbean neighbours, Barbados, at the Estadio Pensativo in Guatemala last evening.

Heading into the match, the young Soca Warriors needed just a draw to advance to the first knockout round as the third-placed team in Group F – behind the United States and Canada – due to their superior goal difference to their Caribbean counterparts.

The four semifinalists of the tournament will qualify for the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Peru.

Head coach Shawn Cooper had Rio Cardines back and available for selection after the Crystal Palace midfielder served his suspension for a sending-off in the opening match against Canada. The TT boss made four changes from the team that lost to the US two days prior – bringing in Cardines, the recovered Jaden Williams, Jeremiah Cateau and Dominic Wilson. Samuel Duncan, Tau Lamsee, Derrell Garcia and Michael Chaves were dropped to the bench.

Barbados showed signs of early promise as they were the ones in control in the early stages of the match. The Tridents were rewarded for their efforts in the 38th minute when Shamari Harewood put the ball past TT goalkeeper Ailan Panton to give Barbados a shock lead.

Stunned after the concession of the goal, the Warriors were forced to step out of their comfort zone and push themselves for a much-needed equaliser. This tactical change reaped dividends as the match turned in their favour and they became the dominant force.

Cooper also made attacking substitutions in the second half to bolster the Warriors’ attack – bringing on Michael Chaves, Derrel Garcia and Malachi Webb.

The coveted ‘winning’ goal was attained eight minutes from full-time as Lindell Sween heroically rescued TT with an excellent finish to help the Warriors claim the point they set out for, and book their tickets to the next round of the competition.

TT will go on to face either Haiti or El Salvador in the round-of-16 on February 19. Both Group H teams will have their destinies determined on Thursday evening.