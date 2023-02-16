Koon How vows her kids' band will have fun

Jacqui Koon How, right, with staff of the Irving Street, Mas Camp in San Fernando. Koon How's band Dat is Ah Trini was inspired by some of the things which makes TT unique and different. - Marvin Hamilton

REGISTRATION for the children’s mas band Dat is Ah Trini is not as encouraging as was anticipated, especially for what is being promoted as the "mother of all Carnivals."

But after 30 years in the business of mas making, Jackie Koon How is not daunted by the response to her 2023 presentation.

She said she understands that, coming out after a two-year pandemic, people have to make hard economic choices. But she is not giving up.

“Whatever small numbers we have, we intend to have fun.”

Newsday caught up with Koon How on February 9 in south, as some of the young masqueraders paraded on an arts and culture platform mounted by councillor Robert Parris and Pleasantville Radio. The pavement platform was held at Jordan’s Parlour, corner of Pleasantville Circular and Ken “Professor” Philmore Street, San Fernando.

Paris felt Carnival was the best time to put into effect the three-year-old station's plan for four pavement shows to showcase talent. The shows have been livestreamed and recorded. The last show will be held on February 16.

Since the first instalment, on January 26, Parris said masqueraders, soca and calypso stars from Barataria, San Juan, Arima, Carapichaima, Williamsville and Chaguanas have taken the Pleasantville stage. But he said it is not limited to arts and culture. but the promotion of any positive activities in which people are involved.

Koon How, who runs her mas camp from her home at Irving Street, San Fernando, said the name of the band was inspired by some of the things which makes Trinidad and Tobago unique and different.

“Like our Boat Cruise section: I notice every Sunday people dress up pretty, pretty, pretty and head out to party on a boat cruise.

“That inspired this section, putting children in white clothes with lace-up sandals and different-coloured weave in their hair.”

There are four sections in the band, including We Must Buss a Lime, which suggests Trinidadians' and Tobagonians' readiness to lime, hang out anywhere, anyhow, anytime. Of course the dominant colour in this section is lime green.

Her favourite section, she admitted is, We Like Too Much Fahfuray.

The term she said, connotes “that we like too much commess. That we like to hoard and not throw out anything. You know, like when you get a souvenir from a wedding or from Christmas or some occasion, and you just have to find a place to display it in your house.

“How every Trini house must have a doily in your living room or on your table, or a bouquet of artificial flowers in some corner – that is too much fahfuhray.”

The fourth section, We Culture, has three parts, dedicated to pan, Best Village and moko jumbies.

“In this section, we are paying tribute to the pan, the only (acoustic) musical invention in the last century.”

The Best Village segment is dedicated to the queen competition La Reine Rive. One of its queens, Natanya Phillip, won first place with her costume in a competition at Westmoorings last weekend.

“We enlisted the assistance of Junior Bisnath of Kaisoca Moko Jumbies fame to help train some of our masqueraders in the moko jumbie section, because now, at every event, moko jumbies are present.

“Bisnath has offered his son to train our young people, so it is like a new generation of artiste. In fact, some of the children who are now playing in my band are second-generation players, whose parents would have played in my bands many years ago.”

Although Carnival is days away, Koon How said the band is still catering for late registrations.

“I did not expect this year to be great, so as people come to register, we make costumes. So we have no excesses nor losses. We have to work with sense, and we did just that.”

So far, she said, the band has entered a number of competitions and was in Port of Spain for the Red Cross Kiddies' competition on Saturday, Marabella Kiddies' Carnival on Sunday, and the Port of Spain street parade this weekend. On Carnival Sunday, the band will participate in the San Fernando street parade, as well as competitions in Couva, Chaguanas and St Joseph.

“We like the competition outside of the main towns, because there are fewer competitors and the children could jump up and enjoy themselves. It is all about them having a good time. We are hoping to have a ball.”

Registration continues at Koon How’s mas camp on Irving Street, San Fernando.