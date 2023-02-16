Hennessy, NBA open basketball court in Maloney

From left, French Ambssador Didier Chabert, Mausica/Maloney Councillor Stephan Wattley, Hennessy CEO Laurent Boillet, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson Regis, AS Bryden and Sons Group CEO Richard Pandohie, and International Director Hennessy Eric Gilbert cut the ribbon during the Hennessy/NBA unveiling of the refurished Maloney basketball court, Maloney, on Wednesday. - AYANNA KINSALE

RESIDENTS of Maloney and environs now have a colourful basketball court as the Maloney Basketball Outdoor Court has been refurbished by Hennessy and the NBA through the In the Paint project.

The In the Paint project “aims to inspire communities around the world through art and basketball.”

The unveiling took place on Wednesday with officials from Hennessy, AS Bryden & Sons Ltd and the Minister of Planning and Development and MP for Arouca/Maloney Camille Robinson-Regis.

Robinson-Regis said the Maloney Basketball Outdoor Court is one of many facilities that have opened or were refurbished recently which will benefit the young people of Maloney and environs.

“The constituency of Arouca/Maloney has had a burst of very important projects that are aimed at our young people and those who are young at heart and I thank you (Hennessy/NBA) for adding to these projects.”

Robinson-Regis said the Government understands the value of sport.

“Our movement is really a recognition that sport is a global and universal language. More than anything else sports brings people together and breaks down barriers in ways that no other activity can. It teaches people how to be individuals to achieve their goals, but it also teaches people how to play as a team and team work is also very important.”

Carnival 2023 in TT is being called the mother of all Carnivals and Robinson-Regis said the Maloney Basketball Outdoor Courts can become the “mother of all basketball courts.”

Christopher de Verteuil of Brydens Premium Beverages Division, said, “The In the Paint project now sees Hennessy adding another platform of sport as another space to continue its contribution to society by elevating basketball courts around the communities.”

Hennessy CEO Laurent Boillot wants the children in the community to make use of the court. “After it is open it is also a gift to the community and it’s their own place to have fun in the game which is also a part of this idea,” Boillot said.

The father and daughter team of TT artists Fitzroy and Safiya Hoyte were given the job to paint the court.

They brought the culture of TT to the court as it features a map of the country, two moko jumbies, basketball players interacting and highlights of TT’s landscape including one of the national birds the Scarlet Ibis.

An exhibition match was held on the court following the opening ceremony.

In the Paint began in 2021 in Montreal, Canada and has since expanded to countries around the world including Ghana, South Africa, Barbados, Hong Kong, Nigeria and TT.