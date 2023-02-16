Food and social class in the 19th, 20th centuries

Dr Rita Pemberton -

Dr Rita Pemberton

Tobago’s society was organised, like any other plantation society in the British Caribbean possessions, into tiers. Social positioning was determined by colour, with whites, as the owners of all the accessible arable property, and holders of administrative positions who determined the rules and regulations under which the colony was governed, on the top rung of the social ladder.

Uprooted from their homeland in Africa, and forcibly relocated to the Caribbean, the Africans, who were considered and expected to remain a permanent labour force, were positioned at the bottom.

The appearance of a mixed-race population created a middle group between the two main groups, which was itself subdivided. The wealthier and more privileged coloureds were used to provide services to support the small white population as managers, small planters and petty officials, and offset the imbalance between the large black and small white population.

The larger segment of the coloured population was enslaved.

While the social organisation of plantation societies is well known, there is less awareness of the nature and consequences of its impact on food and foodways in the colonies, which is an important dimension of the history of the region.

The guiding principle behind the colonial plantation operations was that it was more remunerative to use colonial land resources to cultivate the export crop, and import cheap food to sustain the population.

In Tobago, the ruling class sought to maintain its European lifestyle as far as was practically possible, which was reflected in its consumption patterns. The white community’s lifestyle revolved around importing food considered best suited to a European palate, which was not necessarily cheap. This meant there was a heavy emphasis on food imports, which constituted an important part of the island’s trade.

There was also an initial unfavourable reaction to locally produced food, and hence the food with which they were familiar was imported. This was supplemented with local exotica – delicacies such as the green turtles and wildlife which abound on the island.

Thus there was a marked distinction between upper-class food and that for the other groups.

The imported items included wines, hams, bacon, cuts of beef and pork, turkey, butter, cheeses, rice, flour, pickled meats, onions, garlic, vegetables, olive oil, mayonnaise, capers, croutons, mushrooms and raisins. These were purchased through agents in London. Their costs were based on the estimated returns from the sale of the sugar crop, themselves based on the annual returns from previous, more profitable years. While the outgoing trade carried sugar and its by-products, the incoming was stocked with imported food and other essential items, the cost of which was not covered by the value of the exports when these declined across the 19th century.

Despite the cost overruns, planters maintained their lofty lifestyle, because their food habits were considered emblematic of their social position, and therefore sacrosanct. Plantation owners regularly entertained their peers, when an array of fine food was served, while the price of sugar declined. The imbalance between the cost of purchases and the value of exports contributed to the growing indebtedness of the Tobago planters during the century.

Not only were the imported items different from those available locally, but the ways of preparation were also different from those with which the majority of the population was familiar. Typical European-style food included baked pies, casseroles, roasts (beef and pork), hotpots, soups, baked potatoes, desserts, sauces and creamed soups. These required ovens and special dishes for the baked goods, as well as cutlery and crockery which were imported. Meals were usually served in three courses: first soup or salad, the main meal and dessert. This was upper-class living on the island.

As the property of the white planter class, the enslaved Africans did not have the privilege of determining their consumption needs, providing which was the responsibility of their “owners.” With cost effectiveness given high priority, cheap food – which included pickled meat, salted fish (cod, sardines and herring), flour and cornmeal – was imported from the North American colonies to feed the enslaved population.

This aspect of the colonial trade constituted the lifeline of the colonies and was an important dimension of British trade in the region. At the outbreak of the war of American Independence, to preserve the lives of the enslaved population, more emphasis was placed on developing a local food supply by allocating provision grounds to all enslaved people on the island over the age of 14 to cultivate ground provisions. This was slave food.

The consumption patterns of the coloured and free black group mirrored those of the white community, because social aspiration became associated with an elevation of food habits in line with those of the upper class.

Food became a more defined social marker during the post-emancipation period, when one-pot meals, with a heavy input of ground provision, were the norm for the working class. At the same time, the African population moulded its traditional food and foodways to produce the heritage foods – coocoo, callaloo, pound plantain, blue food, accra, sancoche and susumber soup – and the dirt ovens which became entrenched in Tobago’s food culture.

For the last two decades of the 19th century and into the 20th, the growth of an upwardly mobile coloured and black population resulted in change in their food habits: their members acquired upper-class food practices as an index of their social elevation.

The food of the enslaved became the food of the poor black population, but unlike the white and upwardly mobile groups, the food of the poor was neither for display nor for sharing with guests. Should unexpected visitors drop by, the food would be hidden.

It was not until the 21st century that these foods became “gentrified” on the menus of hotels and restaurants – and out of reach of many of the people for whom they were originally intended.

The social position of the different groups determined their consumption patterns, which determined the trade connections of the island, and helped to maintain, the heavy dependence on imported food, a practice developed very early in Tobago’s history, to the detriment of the island’s development.

Its social organisation was accompanied by a social demarcation of food into upper-class food, which was imported, and the less desirable, lower-class food, which was locally produced.

Modern research has exposed the health value of the previously scorned ground provisions against the less healthy imported food options. These two developments – food “gentrification” and medical research – have helped to erode the social stigma against poor people’s food.