Dealing with an oil spill

FILE PHOTO: Oil spill at Anchorage, Chaguaramas. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE 15-10-2017

THE EDITOR: In the event of an oil spill, workers must remember it's safety first, second and third.

Here we go: Safely stop the flow of oil. Do not get oil on your skin. Contain oil. Close isolating valves.

Use spill kit. Stop oil from entering watercourse or soaking into the ground. Never wash spilt oil into drains, the ground.

Use correct chemicals to clean spilt oil or you could cause a worse pollution incident.

Workers, always wear the proper PPE.

Safety is not what it costs but what it saves.

Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town