De Blue Boys to put on 'mother of all J'Ouverts'

De Blue Boys J'Ouvert Band member on parade in San Fernando J'Ouvert, February 24, 2020. -

Valmiki "Val" Ramsingh, veteran leader of a traditional J'Ouvert mas band, vows to put on the "mother of all J'Ouvert" presentations on Carnival Monday in San Fernando.

Ramsingh, of De Blue Boys J'Ouvert Band, recalled that since 1982, members have been keeping ole mas alive in the southern city. Despite a dwindling membership over the past years, they intend to keep the ole mas going.

The San Fernando-based band is known for its stinging political satire, sarcastic street theatre and political picong, all elements of traditional J'Ouvert celebrations.

De Blue Boys' presentation this year is Ah Blue Because.

The ole mas champion has won the J'Ouvert Band of the Year title 37 times out of 40, including a record-breaking 25 consecutive years. To date, it has lost the winning title only three times.

Yet the preservation of traditional mas is in jeopardy, since, he said, more masqueraders have been opting to parade in modern mas bands during Carnival celebrations.

He said former slaves used J'Ouvert morning to express their disgust over the colonial masters and bourgeoisie.

"Ole mas was a form of protest to get back at the colonial masters and the bourgeoisies. That is why the African slaves added charcoal, blue, placard, and masks – to mimic and poke fun at the masters. That was their way of telling them to go to hell."

Notwithstanding which political party is in power, the band has consistently raised the issues via its satirical presentations on politicians and other officials. Members keep an eye on national news events throughout the year to include in the ole mas characters. No political party is spared.

In 1996, when then UNC leader Basdeo Panday was prime minister, the band presented Pandaymonium. The next year, it presented That's Insulting – Panday's response to a question asked by a journalist.

"About 90 per cent of the mas was against the UNC, and I am sure half of them voted for the UNC. That did not matter, because J'Ouvert is a form of protest," Ramsingh said.

"That is what we are about, and that is what the PNM is afraid of. If we could lick up the UNC, who are you? How many people do that today?"

Ramsingh holds many other portfolios, including microbiologist, businessman, musician, pannist, and leader of the National Party.

Emphasising that J'Ouvert is historical and people died for it, Ramsingh charged that rather than letting people know about their history, some people choose commercialisation over preserving this critical culture.

He accused many people, mainly officials, of "playing the fool" with a culture people took years to build for free.

The band, a household name, is the reigning champion in San Fernando for 2020. To date, the band has not been paid by the San Fernando Carnival Committee for the 2020 victory.

The pandemic meant there were no J'Ouvert celebrations in 2021 and 2022.

Over the years, the band's funds have depleted, and now it has no money. It has a steelband, banner and T-shirt costs to pay.

"In 2020, we only had five characters plus two volunteers to hold the banner, and we also had pan. We are looking at 15 participants this year: from 150 in our heyday to 15.

"I encourage our old members to come back. We are in our 70s now, and our knees are getting weaker," Ramsingh said.

While he is still alive, Ramsingh plans to do all within his power to revive old mas.

He recalled that when it was dying, the late cultural activist Holly "Holly B" Betaudier revived parang many years ago. He lauded Betaudier for going across the county, including traditional parang areas Los Bajos, Los Iros, Tabaquite, Rio Claro and Cedros, on a caravan and ultimately reviving the music.

The bandleader feels the band is often deliberately overlooked in the planning phases of the J'Ouvert celebration. But somehow, he gets wind of meetings and goes to express his views.

He added that the band had been misled about the routes and had faced many challenges, but got the job done.

Ramsingh said San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello, despite being a PNM member, has tried his best.

"I give him full, unhypocritical credit for trying his best. He could take criticisms, (though) he has the PNM agenda," Ramsingh said.

He expressed gratitude to longstanding members, including his brother Dave Ramsingh, whom he referred to as "the wit," and who has been responsible for creating most of the band's characters.

He also thanked long-time sponsors like Southern Meats, Sacha Cosmetics, Point Lisas Steel Products for their contributions over the years.

Ramsingh also thanked the management of Smiley's Restaurant and Bar, at Cipero Street in San Fernando, for helping to sponsor the band.