Complete the river clearing

THE EDITOR: I write once again to bring this situation to the attention of the public and specifically the Ministry of Works.

I previously highlighted the calamitous situation that was occurring as a result of the blockage of the Gandia River in Cunupia. This resulted in severe flooding which was creating a nightmare for residents.

After two years and much public uproar about the situation, the community was finally able to see some action by the ministry at the end of 2022. The blockage has since been partially cleared.

I say partially because debris and rubble from the clearing still remain in the river course. No additional work has been done to further resolve the issue in a more long-term manner.

My fear is that once the rainy season returns, flooding will still pose a threat as additional works need to be done to properly clear the watercourse and reconstruct the retaining wall that was previously there.

I appeal to the ministry to please continue addressing this situation before the rains return and the nightmare continues. It hope my plea does not fall on deaf ears.

It would also be appreciated if the residents could be informed of what action is to be taken next as we have not been told anything in spite of calls to the ministry.

DEV POOMA

resident