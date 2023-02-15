Yes, restore the rivers and streams

In this file photo, residents of the Bamboo #2 are evacauted from their homes during last November's devastating floods. - File photo/ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: It was a pleasure to read a thought-provoking article, "Flooding – a national crisis – an engineer's perspective," in the Sunday Newsday (February 12).

While reading, I remembered an exhortation of Emeritus Prof Kenneth Julian, former dean of the Faculty of Engineering at UWI, in an interview in UWI Today some years ago.

He spoke of the need to restore rivers and streams in TT: to be cherished by the society, again. I couldn't agree more. It is central to the management of floods and droughts and the well-being of the society. It should be given the prominence it deserves.

GYAN SHRIVASTAVA

South Valsayn