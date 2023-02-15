Windies Women aim to rebound in T20 World Cup

Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt of England celebrate following the ICC Women's T20 World Cup group B match against the West Indies at Boland Park on Saturday in Paarl, South Africa. - via ICC

WEST Indies women will aim to bounce back after losing their opening match of the Women’s T20 World Cup when they face India at 9 am (TT time) on Wednesday in South Africa.

West Indies lost their opener by seven wickets to England on Saturday in group two action.

The regional team could only muster 135 for seven in 20 overs with captain Hayley Matthews scoring 42 off 32 deliveries. Spinner Sophie Ecclestone picked up 3/23 in four overs to lead the way for England.

In response, England cruised to 138/3 in 14.3 overs with Nat Sciver-Brunt hitting 40 not out off 30 balls. Medium pacer Chinelle Henry took 2/30 in 3.3 overs for West Indies.

In the tournament ten teams have been split into two groups. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals