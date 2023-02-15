Well done, TTT, CITV

THE EDITOR: I must say well done to the airing of an excellent Calypso Fiesta 2023 show, possibly by the collaborative efforts of TTT and CITV.

The creativity and originality of the songs were of creditable standard, making me proud as a national. Long live kaiso!

I definitely would not have liked to be a judge for this competition. Songs from the start of the show that caught my attention were Susheila’s Jahaji Bash and Days of Our Lives. Well done, TV networks.

JUSTIN MARK

Chaguanas