Scotiabank sponsors CARIFTA Games 2023

Senior vice-president and managing director Gayle Pazos. Photo courtesy Scotiabank

SCOTIABANK has signed on as a sponsor for the 50th staging of the NACAC CARIFTA Games with the infusion of US$100,000 towards the much-anticipated championships.

The regional bank was announced as a gold elite sponsor at the launch last week in The Bahamas for the 2023 Golden Jubilee Games, scheduled for April 8-10 at the Thomas A Robinson National and Track and Field Stadium.

Senior vice-president and managing director at Scotiabank TT Gayle Pazos said, “The CARIFTA Games are instrumental in the development of our athletes throughout the region. We’re proud that as a regional institution, we can support the creation of opportunities for youth to develop through sport which instils values such as leadership, respect, integrity, teamwork, discipline and responsibility.”

In its 50 years. the CARIFTA Games has nurtured the talents of numerous athletes who went on to represent the region internationally. At last year’s games, the TT team brought home 23 medals.

The games has produced world-record holders Usain Bolt of Jamaica, Darrel Brown of TT and world and athletic champions like Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica, Kirani James of Grenada, Kim Collins of St Kitts and Nevis and Pauline Davis-Thompson of The Bahamas.

“Track and field is a segment of sports we continue to see so many of our Caribbean youth excel in. Recognising this, in TT in 2022, we forged a relationship with the National Association of Athletics Administrations of TT through the Scotiabank/NAAATT Deon Lendore Bursary Programme, which seeks to provide support to ten junior athletes from the country to continue their education, helping to bolster their employment prospects, financial success, and life opportunities,” Pazos concluded.

Lendore was a former TT 400-metre runner who died in a car accident in Texas, US a year ago.