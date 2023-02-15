Reverse this bad traffic decision

THE EDITOR: I would like to ask the powers that be to reconsider the decision to prevent traffic exiting Gulf View Link Road from turning right to get to the intersection which would take them to Todd Street or onwards to Skinner Park.

Just imagine I just wanted to go to Lange Eighty, Southern Meats Ltd or the Unipet gas station, all of which are less than two minutes away from the normal right turn.

It is now onerous as I, and all drivers, will have to go all the way down to the area near Roodal Cemetery, along the Rienzi Kirton Highway and come all the way back up to Todd Street. This could add an additional ten minutes to a drive that normally takes less than two minutes.

Who in their right mind would want to do this to commuters? Please reverse that decision!

ARLENE POPPLEWELL

via e-mail