Pres Chaguanas escape with win vs Hillview

-

PRESENTATION College, Chaguanas defeated Hillview College by five runs on Tuesday in round four of the 2023 PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League 50-over tournament in a clash between two teams with a rich history in schools cricket.

Presentation posted 179 for nine in 50 overs batting first in the contest played at Gilbert Park in California.

Ramone Sawh was the best batsman for Presentation scoring 45.

Kevan Maharaj and Dillon Balkaran both contributed 27 to help boost the team’s total.

Rikki Ragoonanan was the chief destroyer for Hillview grabbing 4/25.

The match went down to the final over with Pres holding their nerve and dismissing Hillview for 174 with three balls remaining. Rondell Ramlogan and Ethan Ramsundar both struck half centuries for Hillview cracking 52 and 51 respectively.

Justin Jagessar took 2/11 and Enrico Primchan snatched 2/22 to limit Hillview.

Presentation now have three wins and one loss this season and Hillview have lost three times in as many matches.

Summarised Scores

PRESENTATION, CHAGUANAS 179/9 (50 overs) – Ramone Sawh 45, Kevan Maharaj 27, Dillon Balkaran 27; Rikki Ragoonanan 4/25 vs HILLVIEW 174 (49.3 overs) – Rondell Ramlogan 52, Ethan Ramsundar 51; Justin Jagessar 2/11, Enrico Primchan 2/22. Presentation won by five runs.

VISHNU BOYS HINDU – 124/6 (37 overs) – (Rajeev Ramnath 37, Aidan Lakansingh 43 not out; Aditya Ramdeen 2/19) vs FATIMA 101/3 (21 overs) – (Joshua Davis 41 not out, Naill Maingot 25 not out; A Lakansingh 2/23. Fatima won by Duckworth-Lewis method.

ST BENEDICT’S 40/3 (8.4 overs) vs SHIVA BOYS HINDU – Match Abandoned

PRESENTATION, SAN FERNANDO 271/6 (47 overs) – (Riyaad Mohammed 74, Brendan Boodoo 70, Ricardo Chase 38; Rahul Lakhan 3/54 vs ST MARY’S 102/6 (24 overs) – Mikaeel Ali 28; Christian Rampersad 2/11, Nickyle Jalim 2/30. Presentation won by Duckworth-Lewis method.