Loud music disturbing residents

THE EDITOR: I write this letter because I don't know what else to do.

We at Woodbury Park and Evergreens Drive, Dorrington Gardens, St Lucien Road, Diego Martin, are being affected by loud music blasting from an inconsiderate neighbour who rents out the back of her premises that has a pool and a bar to host parties and fetes.

The residents at the end of Evergreen Drive, which is supposed to be residential and where there are babies, children, families, elderly, sick and working people, are suffering because of the loud music blasting until all hours of the morning. The music is so loud that the children and babies cannot sleep.

We made several reports to the police and the EMA and it stopped for a short while. The people there claim to know people in "high places."

How can one person be so inconsiderate? And why can't someone in authority shut down the parties and fetes permanently to bring back the peace and quietness we once had?

ROSANNE LEWIS

via e-mail