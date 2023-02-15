Kezel Jackson resigns as PDP deputy leader

Kezel Jackson has resigned as PDP deputy leader. File photo/Jeff K Meyers

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader Kezel Jackson has resigned.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jackson said party leader Watson Duke was not a stable enough leader to keep her support.

"His behaviour is one that speaks first and thinks after, too impulsive and grossly disrespectful...I will no longer accept or continue to lie to the public and myself," she said.

Jackson said she was disappointed, as "the PDP had such great potential" and Duke "could have built something great or even become the Prime Minister."

Jackson said she accepted some responsibility, "since my behaviour on a personal level with Mr Duke was inappropriate and morally wrong. Moving forward I thank Mr Duke for this experience to serve my country and my people."

Jackson was unveiled as PDP deputy leader in May last year during the launch of the party's Trinidad arm at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.

During the public feud between Duke and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine last September, Before Augustine and other THA members left the party, Jackson vehemently defended Duke and slammed Augustine's conduct. She called on Augustine to apologise publicly to his political leader.