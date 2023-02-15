HDC tenant with a five-year leak

File photo: HDC building South Quay

THE EDITOR: I am requesting your newspaper's assistance in highlighting a reoccurring problem that I have been experiencing for over five years as a HDC tenant at Charford Court, Port of Spain.

I first wrote to the corporation in May 2018, highlighting a leak in my ceiling from the unit above, due to infrastructure problems and negligence on the part of the occupant.

The most recent incident occurred on February 10, when a pipe was left on, leaving my ceiling leaking for two days. I visited the corporation on February 13, making reports with both the Estate Management and Social Departments, but receiving no positive feedback.

This situation has caused great inconvenience and mental stress, with the possibility of fire when the water comes in contact with the electrical features in my unit.

I am appealing to the HDC to investigate and take immediate steps to correct this problem and prevent any further inconvenience, loss and even injury to my household and the entire building.

D GREAVES

via e-mail