CONCACAF U17 Champs: Trinidad and Tobago remain confident despite loss to US

TT U17 player Derrel Garcia. - Lincoln Holder

DAVID SCARLETT

TT’s quest for qualification from Group F in the Concacaf Under-17 Championship was hindered by North American powerhouses, the United States, on Monday evening. However, the young Soca Warriors can hold their heads high following stellar performances in their first two games as they prepare to battle for advancement in the final fixture of the group.

TT’s U17 team fought valiantly against a better-prepared US outfit but fell to a 3-1 defeat at the Estadio Pensativo in Antigua, Guatemala.

The young Warriors also lost their opening match 3-2 to Canada, having played with ten men for 70 minutes. Malachi Webb and Lindell Sween were the scorers on the night.

Shawn Cooper made five changes to the starting eleven following the sending off of Crystal Palace midfielder Rio Cardines in the match against Canada. Injuries to Jaden Williams’ and Armani Rowe also forced the TT boss to switch things around, as he brought in Tyrell Moore, Michael Chaves, Tau Lamsee, Jeremiah Niles and Aydon Caruth.

The young Warriors took the field prepared to scrap for opportunities and keep a tight defensive block in a compressed 4-4-2 formation against one of Concacaf’s best teams.

On the evening, the US out-shot the Warriors 32 to seven and had the superior spell of possession, holding 75 per cent of the ball as opposed to TT’s 25 per cent. When it came to corner kicks, TT stood their ground to defend the majority of the American’s 12 set pieces from the field’s vertices.

However, the match was firmly decided within the first 25 minutes as the US clinically took their chances against the Warriors, who struggled to deal with the American’s pressing game in the early stages.

In the 11th minute, the US retained possession from a cleared corner kick and played it into the box for Taha Habroune on the right side of the pitch. The midfielder then evaded his defender and played a drilling cross through the Trinidadian defence to Micah Burton near the middle of the six-yard line, and the striker tapped the ball into the left side of the net.

The Americans doubled their lead three minutes later when Sawyer Jura drove towards the byline before playing the ball across the goal into the goal area for Paulo Rudisill to score his first goal of the tournament.

The score would then be 3-0 to the US in the 24th minute as Rudisill turned provider to set up Habroune, who tapped clinically tapped the ball into the net and give the Americans a solid lead.

At half-time, Cooper altered his team to set up a flat line of five players in midfield. This change proved to be successful as TT limited their opponents and were able to create more chances of their own in the attacking third.

However, unlike the match against Canada, there was no fight-back from the Warriors on this occasion. But St Benedict’s standout Derrell Garcia netted a consolation goal for TT as the budding midfielder volleyed Malachi Webb’s cross off the bounce past the diving US goalkeeper to ensure that there was no American clean sheet.

Following the match, TT coach Shawn Cooper told TTFA Media, “The team conceded three soft goals which were down to individual mistakes, lack of concentration and composure in key moments. All of this are learning experiences (that) the boys are getting while playing only their fourth international game and second competitive game.”

Despite the two losses, TT’s qualification hopes are still alive going into the final fixture of the group. The Warriors just need a draw against Caribbean neighbours Barbados later today to clinch a place in the quarterfinals.

Barbados themselves have lost their two opening matches – 5-0 to the US and 2-0 to Canada – and stand on a goal-differential of -7, while TT are on -3. Therefore, one point would be enough for the young Warriors to advance. But Cooper’s team will be battling for all three.

Ahead of the fixture, the TT coach expressed, “Going into the Barbados game, we hope to continue from the second half against the US. We are carrying a couple of injuries to key defenders but we are hoping they recover for the match and our medical team will be working with the players to get the best possible situation.”

“Our hopes in moving forward depend on a positive result against a very stubborn Bajan team that will also be looking for a victory to move to the next round.”

TT’s battle with Barbados is scheduled for 6pm (TT time) at the Estadio Pensativo on February 15.