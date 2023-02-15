Chutneyland cancelled

Organiser of the annual Chutneyland Carnival, Randy Glasgow Productions (RGP), has cancelled the event after "careful consideration."

Chutneyland was scheduled for February 18, the day after the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competition.

The CSM was originally scheduled for February 4 at Skinner Park, San Fernando, but because the park was not ready at that time, was pushed to February 17.

In a media release RGP said, "The decision has come following careful consideration of the announcement and promotion of a sponsored, free to the public Chutney Soca Monarch competition just one day before the scheduled Chutneyland event."

The event had become a staple on the Carnival calendar.

"The feasibility of hosting this event one day after a free event that primarily caters to the same audience is untenable," the release said.

It said RGP was congnisant of the importance of showcasing all aspects of TT’s culture to the world and was disappointed that the decision was necessary.

Over 600-plus chutney music entertainers and other artistes were listed to perform on February 18. Also, the grand finals of the Chutney Foundation of TT's Intellectual Chutney Monarch were scheduled to take place at Chutneyland.

RGP thanked the National Carnival Commission (NCC) and the San Fernando Borough Corporation for assisting as much as they could, but it said, "Coming the day after a chutney monarch that is free to the public would simply prove catastrophic for our business.

"We certainly hope that in the future, promoters can work together for not just the benefit of one, but all industry stakeholders, the cultural community and country."