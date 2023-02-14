WI team reflections

I enjoyed watching Tagenarine Chanderpaul bat.

He seems to enjoy being out in the middle. The tall, young left-handed batsman possesses the attributes of a Test batsman such as quality concentration, solid technique, and a range of strokes played with the proper footwork.

It certainly appears that the genes of the father have beenpassed on to the son. Plus it is reasonable to assume that he has also inherited his dad’s appetite for large scores.

His self-confidence will take him to the top of the ladder. It was noticeable from his first Test match a few months ago in Australia, that his approach to batting was fearless, bold and self-assured. It is the stuff from which great batsmen are created.

It is only for the coaches to leave him alone at the present time. He knows what he’s doing and he sounds happy to have Brian Lara in his dressing room with his skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite, accompanying him at the start of the innings.

Captain Brathwaite is another one who has slipped into his role with great self-assurance, plus the right attitude to leadership. He is obviously passionate about his game and resourceful in the way he builds the confidence of his cricketers.

It is evident from his words about the game and his view of the players just how committed he is to his men. He builds them up and always gives the impression that he believes in them.

That attitude tends to build the necessary co-operation with the captain every cricketer needs to give his all, whether batting, bowling or fielding.

Keep up the good work, Kraigg, your West Indies team will improve under you gradually.

One warning: Don’t allow yourself to get too close to players. Always maintain a distance without being aloof, so that if a time comes when it is necessary to drop someone to strengthen the team, you won’t let friendship get in the way.

Joshua Da Silva is another young one who has taken his opportunity with both gloves.

Although a steady wicketkeeper, he is improving his game as he moves on with more self-assurance. His self-confidence is growing behind the stumps.

He is obviously enjoying his game under his skipper and one notices him thinking about the game, the way he directs the slip cordon. Plus, his batting has come on nicely since his debut 50 in New Zealand two years ago. And that excellent century last year on a testing surface in St Lucia against England was masterful and proved the courage and leadership qualities he enjoys.

Gudakesh Motie bowls his slow left-arm orthodox deliveries with a fine variation.

He also has the ability to impart spin quite prodigiously and he’s not afraid to tempt the batsmen even when the pitch is not offering him much turn. His confidence seemed to have soared under Brathwaite, and once the selectors persevere with him, the team will be a stronger unit because of it.

Alzarri Joseph is a known quality, but really, has not lived up to expectations. However, he should not be written off and will improve as he develops under a new bowling coach. He’s too potentially brilliant to discard. He needs consistency. The only way that could be achievedis through practice using the right methods of training.

The young Jayden Seales is a rare talent whose bowling has to be carefully monitored to save him from injury. There must be knowledge of when to train, how to control his efforts, to help him adopt the right attitude and the way to prepare him for the long haul. He had a positive start to his career and is a confident fast bowler with lots of ability.

Jason Holder is a solid all-rounder, but needs to be more consistent, especially in his batting. He’s far better than what he’s producing.

Then, there’s Kyle Mayers, a cricketer with ability, who is underachieving. Sometimes I look at him and can’t believe that he is the same one who began his career with a double century. He is currently performing below his potential. He needs more time batting in the nets, to build his concentration, to help him choose which balls to defend and attack.

Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel are tottering on the brink – just not dependable enough.

The selectors should have their eyes on young, deserving players to include randomly, to show the present occupants that their positions are not set in stone.