Trinidad and Tobago becoming like Russia under PNM?

PNM political leader Dr Rowley - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: TT is supposed to be a democratic state, where goods and services are evenly distributed regardless of voting pattern, where the voice of the people prevails, where the people can voice their opinions of their leaders or anyone else as long as violence or threats are not directed to others.

It is only in autocratic states that citizens are muzzled for fear of imprisonment like Russia or countries in the East where the people follow in lockstep with the heads of state.

Criticism is good for the soul as it makes one aware of one's shortcomings and so can correct them. But it seems that is not so with the PNM as it tolerates no criticism.

Is TT under this present regime becoming like Russia? If not so, Dr Rowley, do something about it, because there are some petty minions who are behaving as overlords and giving the party a bad name.

CLERMONT ANDREWS

via e-mail