Roston Chase scents a Windies victory in second Test

West Indies batsman Kyle Mayers (L) and Roston Chase make a quick run on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Monday. AP Photo -

WEST INDIES all-rounder Roston Chase is scenting victory in the second Test match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

This comes after he and wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva built a sturdy 85-run partnership on the second day, Monday, to carry the visitors to 290/8; a lead of 175 runs, in response to Zimbabwe’s first innings 115-run tally.

Heavy rain forced an early close on day two but Chase believes if the maroon can get to at least 350 runs, the West Indies bowling attack should be able to dismiss the hosts for under his proposed target of 235 runs.

Chase, who struck a well-worked 70 runs (one six, four fours) from 132 balls was pleased to notch his 11th Test half-century but was disappointed to not carry on to earn his sixth Test century.

However, he is satisfied with the team’s performance thus far but wants them to seal the series win, having drawn the first of two Tests last week.

“I’m happy with the position we’re in, it could be better but we are still leading the game. I think if we can carry the score up to 350 that would give us a significant lead and would be enough for us to bowl out Zimbabwe in the second innings.

“A lead of 235 runs is a good target to aim for. I think that would be a suitable target for us to aim for. If we get that, the bowlers that we have, and with the conditions and how the pitch is playing, I think we should be able to get them out under 235 runs.

“We won’t need as much time in this game because the pitch is offering a lot more the bowlers so I think there will be a situation where we could prise out the batsmen a little easier and in less time. We should still be up for winning this game,” he said.

West Indies resumed day two on 133/4, with Kyle Mayers (five not out) and Chase (two not out) in the middle.

The pair got to 184 before Mayers (30) was caught by Wellington Masakadza. Da Silva entered and joined batting forces with Chase to bolster their first innings tally.

Chase, however, was unable to get his ton courtesy of a well-executed delivery from fast bowler Victor Nyauchi. When he perished on 269, Alzarri Joseph struck one four and was then caught on the very ball.

First-innings seven-wicker taker Gudakesh Motie (11 not out) and Jason Holder (three not out) are the overnight batsmen with Shannon Gabriel still to come.

Chase added, “I was looking for that century. I thought my mindset was still really in the old ball mindset but the new ball did a bit more, so I thought that was a bit disappointing on my end.

“But it was still a good delivery from the bowler so credit must go to him. But as I said, it was a bit disappointing not being able to convert (to a century) but still happy in the end to get a decent score.”

Compared to his first Test performance against Zimbabwe, where he scored seven in the first innings and 14 in the next, Chase said, this time he had the opportunity to play his natural game and play to his strengths.

Looking ahead at the upcoming multi-format South Africa tour, which bowls off with the first Test on February 28, Chase anticipates different playing conditions and wants a readily adaptable unit heading into that tour.

“I cannot fault the preparations we’ve been putting in down here. The guys have been working hard in the nets and coaches.

“We have some net bowlers really trying their best to give us some practice but I think the conditions here are not going to be the same in South Africa so when we get there we have to face that challenge and try our best with the conditions and adapt as fast as possible.”