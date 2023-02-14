Race for top four of SSCL Premiership still on

Fatima College's Isaiah Fernandes plays a shot during the Secondary Schools Cricket League Premiership match, on Tuesday, against Naparima, at Lewis Street, San Fernando. - Marvin Hamilton

THE race continues for the top four Secondary Schools’ Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership spots as six teams are on 24 points each, heading into round four on Tuesday.

Current Secondary Schools’ Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership leaders Presentation College Chaguanas, Naparima College, St Benedict’s College and Vishnu Boys’ have all won two of their three matches played and are all level at the top.

However, ‘Pres’ (+1.295) holds the superior net run rate followed by ‘Naps’ (+1.801), the La Romaine Lions (0.894) and Vishnu Boys (+0.464).

Additionally, fourth and fifth ranked Fatima College and Presentation San Fernando are also on 24 points each having won both of their two matches played so far.

Shiva Boys Hindu College (12pts), St Mary’s College (eight pts) and Hillview College (six pts) round off the SSCL table.

In Tuesday’s matches, Presentation Chaguanas will be hoping to capitalise on cellar-placed, Hilview’s current run of form. ‘Pres’ only loss came last week against their “brother school” in San Fernando while Hillview are yet to notch a win in their two matches played.

Naparima are on a bye this week. St Benedict’s will be hoping to hand Shiva Boys their fourth consecutive defeat at Inshan Ali Grounds in Preysal, Vishnu Boys welcome Fatima at Endeavour Grounds in Chaguanas while CIC plays host to ‘Pres’ Sando at the College Grounds.

Also, six matches bowl off in the North and South Championships on Tuesday.

Today’s SSCL Schedule

Premiership

Pres Chaguanas vs Hillview at Gilbert Park, California

Vishnu Boys College vs Fatima College at Endeavour Grounds, Chaguanas

St. Mary’s College vs Pres Sando at CIC Grounds, Port of Spain

St. Benedict’s vs Shiva at Inshan Ali Park, Preysal

North Championship C/SHIP

Toco vs Trinity East at Curepe

Manzanilla vs Tunapuna at Dinsley

QRC vs El Do East at QRC

South Championship

Asja Sando vs St. Stephen’s at Cunjal

Asja Charlieville vs Couva East at Marchin Grounds

Princes Town West vs Miracle Ministries at Moruga Youth Facility