Motie (13/99) spins Windies to series win over Zimbabwe

West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie, right, celebrates a wicket with wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva on day 3 of the 2nd Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Tuesday. - AP

West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie grabbed another five-wicket haul against Zimbabwe to clinch the two-match Test series 1-0 on Tuesday, at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Motie took 6/62 as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 173 in the second innings to hand West Indies victory by an innings and four runs. The Guyanese ended the contest with 13 wickets after snatching 7/37 in the first innings.

Only Craig Ervine and Innocent Kaia showed resistance for Zimbabwe with knocks of 72 and 43, respectively.

Earlier in the day, West Indies were dismissed for 292 after resuming on 290/8. It gave the Windies a lead of 177 runs on first innings.

Victor Nyauchi was the best bowler for Zimbabwe bagging 5/56 in 17. 3 overs and Brandon Mavuta picked up 3/73 in 24 overs.

Motie ended as the player of the series with 19 wickets.

Summarised Scores: ZIMBABWE 115 (Innocent Kaia 38; Gudakesh Motie 7/37, Jason Holder 2/18) and 173 (Craig Ervine 72, I Kaia 43; G Motie 6/62) vs WEST INDIES 292 (Roston Chase 70, Raymon Reifer 53; Victor Nyauchi 5/56, Brandon Mavuta 3/73). West Indies won by an innings and four runs.