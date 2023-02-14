Loud music tactic may not attract customers

THE EDITOR: Playing loud music in shops, bars and restaurants is a common tactic used by business owners to attract customers. However, the effectiveness of this strategy is debatable.

While some may argue that loud music creates a lively and energetic atmosphere, others say it can have a negative impact on those who are not interested in the business.

Studies have shown that loud music can cause discomfort and stress in some individuals, leading to feelings of irritation and annoyance. This can especially affect those who are in close proximity to the source of the noise, such as neighbours or passersby.

Moreover, the loud music can be harmful to the hearing of both employees and customers, especially if they are exposed to it over long periods of time.

Despite the use of loud music as an attractant, it is not uncommon to see these stores, bars and restaurants empty in spite of the noise. This suggests that the tactic may not actually be working as intended.

Instead, it could be driving potential customers away as they seek a more relaxed and peaceful environment to spend their time and money in.

In conclusion, while playing loud music may seem like an easy way to attract customers, it is not without its downsides. Business owners should consider the potential harm that loud music can cause to both employees and customers, as well as the potential negative impact on their businesses.

Instead, they should focus on creating a welcoming atmosphere that caters to the needs and preferences of their target audience."

NAVIN PERSAD

