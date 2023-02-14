Liam Carrington joins Carifta A qualifying swimmers

Liam Carrington - Lincoln Holder

Marlins’ Liam Carrington was the fourth swimmer to achieve a Carifta A standard at the National Long Course Age Group Championships which concluded at the Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Sunday.

In the 13-14 boys’ 200m backstroke, Carrington, 14, splashed to victory in two minutes, 16.12 seconds (2:16.12). In the process, he easily dipped below the Carifta A standard of 2:19.70.

Coming in second was Point Fortin Aqua Darts’ Darren Belfon, in a Carifta B standard of 2:22.46, while Blue Dolphins’ Alejandro Agard was third in 2:29.85.

Carrington’s swim saw him join Belfon (13-14 boys’ 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle) and Marlins club mates Nikoli Blackman (15-17 boys’ 100m and 800m freestyle) and Aimee Le Blanc (13-14 girls’ 1500m freestyle), who all achieved Carifta A standards over the five-day meet.

Belfon earned his A standard in the 50m free, on Sunday, stopping the clock on 25 seconds flat, and bettering the 25.03s qualifying time. He also bettered the B standard in a golden 13-14 boys’ 100m butterfly swim.

All Carifta A qualifiers finished top of their respective individual age group, with Belfon being the lone swimmer to place second overall, behind Carrington.

Blackman won nine gold medals to top his division on 81 points. Second was Marlins’ Zachary Anthony (65pts) while Rivas Titan Swim Club’s Giovanni Rivas was third (60pts).

Le Blanc also aced her field with 61 points, trailing closely by club-mate Jaliyah Celestine (60pts) and Flying Fish’s Ludmilla Guenther (60pts).

National Age Group Long Course Final Rankings

Girls

8 and Under – 1. Athalia (Bluefins) 45pts; 2. Amara Balgobin (Tiger Sharks) 35pts; 3. Zuri Dottin-Joseph (Blue Dolphin) 17pts

9-10 – 1. Zalayar Lewis (Marlins) 81pts; 2. Zahara Anthony (Marlins) 63pts; 3. Katelon Leera (RWB) 55pts

11-12 – 1. Harmoni Nelson (Eagles) 73pts; 2. Taylor Marchan (Marlins) 72pts; 3. Asia-Marie Pouchet (Blue Dolphin) 63pts

13-14 – 1. Aimee Le Blanc (Marlins) 61pts; 2. Jaliyah Celestine (Marlins) 60pts; 2. Ludmilla Guenther (Flying Fish) 60pts

15-17 – 1. Zoe Anthony (Marlins) 74pts; 2. Amelia Rajack (Atlantis) 62pts; 3. Caitlyn Look Fong (Petrotrin) 46pts

18 and Over – 1. Chazzane Charles (Flying Fish) 59pts; 2. Kaetlyn Audain (Eagles) 45pts; 3. Kaya Rankine Beadle (Unattached) 34pts

Boys

8 and Under – 1. Andrew Giddings (Bluefins) 31pts; 2. Wyatt Harrison (Blue Dolphin) 30pts; 3. Mason Granger (Tidal Wave) 27pts

9-10 – 1. Micah Alexander (Eagles) 81pts; 2. Marcus Nesbitt (RWB) 58pts; 3. Aiden Nixon (Tidal Wave) 53pts

11-12 – 1. Aaron Siewlal (Tiger Sharks) 76pts; 2. Zion Applewhite (Tidal Wave) 66pts; 3. Kyle Leera (RWB) 58pts

13-14 – 1. Liam Carrington (Marlins) 81pts; 2. Darren Belfon (Point Fortin) 69pts; 3. Christiano Rivas (Rivas Titan) 59pts

15-17 – 1. Nikoli Blackman (Marlins) 81pts; 2. Zachary Anthony (Marlins) 65pts; 3. Giovanni Rivas (60pts) Rivas Titans)

18 and Over – 1. Riquelio Joseph (Atlantis) 67pts; 2. Aaron Stuart Marlins) 60pts; 3. Johann-Matthew Matamoro (Tidal Wave) 58pts