Levi Garcia is Greek Super League top scorer

AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia -

Trinidad and Tobago striker Levi Garcia is now the Greek Super League’s top scorer this season, with 11 goals to his name, for club AEK Athens.

Garcia achieved the feat after scoring the opening goal, in the 37th minute, of his team’s 3-0 victory over Levadiakos on Monday.

He’s now scored 11 goals in 20 of AEK Athens’ 21 league matches played. There are five remaining games in the league season and Garcia is currently on course to possibly cop the league’s top-scorer award.

Before he found the back of the net, Garcia was tied on ten goals with Panaitolikos striker Nikolaos. In third, with nine goals from 17 matches, is Olympiacos’ Cedric Makambu.

The victory for AEK Athens (50pts) keeps them within one point of league leaders Panathinaikos. AEK Athens however, have played 20 matches so far, while Panathinaikos have played one more.

Garcia last scored a league goal on January 15 in a 4-0 triumph over Panetolikos.

But in the Greek Sup Cup, he netted a brace in the third and 90+12 minutes of semi-final leg one last Thursday. Garcia was also on target in the 67th minute in leg one of the quarter-finals on January 18.