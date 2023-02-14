Barrackpore market vendors robbed

File photo/Roger Jacob

THE police cybercrime unit is viewing CCTV footage to try to identify bandits who robbed two female market vendors of a quantity of cash, jewellery and cell phones at Barrackpore on Sunday morning.

Reports said Sumatie Ramdeo, 53, and Dianne Sookram, 40, both of Harewood Trace, Lower Barrackpore, were at their market stall. The market stall is at Lower Barrackpore, Monkey Town, opposite the recreation ground.

While the two were at their stall around 10.30 am, two men drove up in a silver Nissan Almera. The registration number was not visible.

The men, dressed in dark clothing, approached the two women and at gunpoint announced a robbery.

They robbed Ramdeo of a Samsung A20 cellphone valued art $2,200, a gold-coloured chain valued at $3,000, gold-coloured earrings valued at $500, a gold-coloured bracelet valued at $500, a gold-coloured ring valued at $200, and $2,500 in cash.

Sookram was robbed of a Samsung J2 cellphone valued $1,400, a gold-coloured bangle of unknown value, and a gold-coloured ring valued at $500.

They then escaped in the Almera.

Requests for CCTV footage were made and information sent to the police Cybercrime Unit.

PC Toll is continuing enquiries.