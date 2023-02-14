A one-year contract the new commissioner

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: One year, that is the length of the contract, according to section 75 of the Police Service Act 2006, that can be given to new Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher by the Government.

Suppose during that time Harewood-Christopher runs afoul of the Prime Minister, like a former commissioner, does that mean in one year's time we will have to go through the entire rigmarole of having to find another CoP?

She can get a maximum of two additional one-year contracts. If she survives, it means TT will be looking for another CoP in three years' time.

Gary Griffith got a three-year contract because he was not a serving police officer at the time of his appointment. The law – the act 2006 – is different if a CoP is appointed after reaching the age of 60.

The more things change, the more they remain the same.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope