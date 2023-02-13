Phoebe Sandy, Zion Pulido win TTCF sprint cycling titles

Zion Pulido - via TTOC

PHOEBE Sandy and Zion Pulido won the sprint titles at the TT Cycling Federation Track Challenge series three, at the National Cycling Centre in Couva on Saturday.

National junior cyclist Sandy of Madonna Wheelers Cycling Club won the elite/junior women’s sprint event ahead of PSL’s Tachana Dalger. Adrianna Seyjagat of Arima Wheelers placed third.

Pulido of Rigtech Sonics claimed the elite/junior men’s sprint crown ahead of the Arima Wheelers trio Kyle Caraby, Ryan D’Abreau and Devante Laurence.

Sandy continued to show her class winning the keirin final for elite/junior women. Dalger again had to settle for second place and Makaira Wallace of Just Living Daily Cycling Academy was third.

In the elite/junior men’s keirin final, Tariq Woods of Evolution Cycling Academy took the top spot. Caraby, D’Abreau and Laurence finished behind Woods in that order.

OTHER RESULTS:

SCRATCH RACE – SIX LAPS

Tinymites Women: Kylee Young (Madonna); Shameka Hoyte (Vapor Wake Multisport Club)

Tinymites Men: Kafele Desomareaux (Arima Wheelers); Cristian Nelson (Vapor); Ajaye Francis (Open Road Challenge Accepted)

SCRATCH RACE – TEN LAPS

Juvenile Women: Renelle Bernard (Madonna Wheelers); Kyra Williams (Vapor)

Juvenile Men: Jelani Nedd (Arima Wheelers); Javon Ramroop (Evolution); Gabriel Fortune (Open Road)

SCRATCH RACE – 20 LAPS

Elite/Junior Men: Tariq Woods (Evolution); Sheldon Ramjit (Hummingbird International); Liam Trepte (Raiders Cycle and Multisport)

Elite Women: Alexi Costa-Ramirez (Heatwave)

SCRATCH RACE – EIGHT LAPS

Masters 50-59: Roger Simon (Raiders); Marlon Joseph (Hummingbird); Ronald Melville (Raiders)

Masters 60 and 70+: Wayne Samuel: (Hummingbird); Joel Browne (Arima Wheelers); Martin Wharwood (Hummingbird)

Elite/Junior Men/Women Tempo Race 10K

Adam Alexander (Raiders); Robert Mayfield (Unattached); Sheldon Ramjit (Hummingbird); Liam Trepte (Raiders); Alexi Costa-Ramirez (Heatwave)

Masters 50-59 Elimination

Roger Simon (Raiders); Wendell Charles (Vapor); Marlon Joseph (Hummingbird)

Masters 60 and 70+

Joel Browne (Arima Wheelers); Wayne Samuel (Hummingbird); Pat Nelson (Breakaway)

Juvenile Women Tempo Race Ten Laps

Kyra Williams (Vapor); Renelle Bernard (Madonna)

Juvenile Men Points Race Ten Laps

Javon Ramroop (Evolution); Gabriel Fortune (Open Road); Zion Lucas (Arima Wheelers)

Tinymites Women Tempo Race Ten Laps

Kylee Young (Madonna); Shameka Hoyte (Vapor)

Tinymites Men Tempo Race Ten Laps

Kafele Desomareaux (Arima Wheelers); Jaquan Elbourne (Just Living Daily Cycling); Cristian Nelson (Vapor)

Elite/Junior Men Points Race 80 Laps

Adam Alexander (Raiders); Robert Mayfield (Unattached); Liam Trepte (Raiders)

Elite Women Points Race 80 Laps

Alexi Costa-Ramirez (Heatwave)

KEIRIN

Masters Open

Marlon Joseph (Hummingbirds); Roger Simon (Raiders); Wendell Charles (Vapor)

Tinymite Men

Kafele Desomareaux (Arima Wheelers); Jaquan Elbourne (Just Living); Cristian Nelson (Vapor)

Tinymite/Juvenile Women

Kyra Williams (Vapor); Renelle Bernard (Madonna); Kylee Young (Madonna)

Juvenile Men

Zion Lucas (Arima Wheelers); Javon Ramroop (Evolution); Gabriel Fortune (Open Road)