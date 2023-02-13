Presentation College student Marcus McDonald wins Jr Calypso Monarch

Marcus McDonald, of Presentation College, San Fernando, during his winning performance at the FCB Junior Calypso Monarch competition at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Monday. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE winner of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) FCB Junior Calypso Monarch is 14-year-old Marcus McDonald of Presentation College, San Fernando.

His song, Don't Spoil Them, topped the other 15 competitors on Monday to win the prize at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

McDonald said he'd spent the last two years working on the song with the help of his grandfather and mother.

Second place went to A'Janae King Fraser, of St Francois Girls' College, with her tribute to Black Stalin, A Visionary.

Third place went to Josiah Jordan from Morvant/Laventille Secondary School, with The Mask We Don't See.

(This story will be updated.)