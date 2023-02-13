Joseph Lindow elected NPTA (Tobago) president

JOSEPH LINDOW has been elected president of the National Parent-Teacher Association’s (NPTA’s) Tobago region.

He was elected on February 7, at the region’s 32 bi-annual AGM at the Signal Hill Secondary School.

NPTA first vice-president Zena Ramatali conducted the election in the absence of president Kevin David.

In her remarks, Ramatali stressed the importance of leadership development and successorship initiatives. She also spoke about the need for coordinating programmes to enrich members’ knowledge, skills and competencies in positively transforming society and inspiring others.

Ramatali said building trust, loyalty and respect within the association was also a must.

She thanked the Tobago region for its unwavering support to the St George region and to the NPTA generally.

TOBAGO REGION OFFICERS

JOSEPH LINDOW – President

AALIA JOSEPH - First Vice-President

JO ANN SALANDY MC CONNEY – Second Vice-President

MONICA GREIG MORRISON – Third Vice-President

ALICIA WILLIAMS GODDARD – Secretary

AYANA WILLIAMS – First Assistant Secretary

CORINE MITCHELL – Second Assistant Secretary

STEPHEN JEROME – Secretary

RACHEAL GEORGE – PRO

FLORA DUKE – Welfare Officer

EMMANUEL OYELEYE – Education Officer

EUPHEMIA HINDS KEER – Trustee 1

ROSALYN DUNCAN MC CONNEY – Trustee 2

COORDINATORS

Monica Dillon Waldron

Fiona Grant

Shearoll Sealey

Lisa Alexander

Leslie Ann Nelson

Kishawna Sebro

Melissa Mc Kenzie

Nekieisha Mayhew Dennis

Yolanda Marcelle

Robert Vorgil