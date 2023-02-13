Joseph Lindow elected NPTA (Tobago) president
JOSEPH LINDOW has been elected president of the National Parent-Teacher Association’s (NPTA’s) Tobago region.
He was elected on February 7, at the region’s 32 bi-annual AGM at the Signal Hill Secondary School.
NPTA first vice-president Zena Ramatali conducted the election in the absence of president Kevin David.
In her remarks, Ramatali stressed the importance of leadership development and successorship initiatives. She also spoke about the need for coordinating programmes to enrich members’ knowledge, skills and competencies in positively transforming society and inspiring others.
Ramatali said building trust, loyalty and respect within the association was also a must.
She thanked the Tobago region for its unwavering support to the St George region and to the NPTA generally.
TOBAGO REGION OFFICERS
JOSEPH LINDOW – President
AALIA JOSEPH - First Vice-President
JO ANN SALANDY MC CONNEY – Second Vice-President
MONICA GREIG MORRISON – Third Vice-President
ALICIA WILLIAMS GODDARD – Secretary
AYANA WILLIAMS – First Assistant Secretary
CORINE MITCHELL – Second Assistant Secretary
STEPHEN JEROME – Secretary
RACHEAL GEORGE – PRO
FLORA DUKE – Welfare Officer
EMMANUEL OYELEYE – Education Officer
EUPHEMIA HINDS KEER – Trustee 1
ROSALYN DUNCAN MC CONNEY – Trustee 2
COORDINATORS
Monica Dillon Waldron
Fiona Grant
Shearoll Sealey
Lisa Alexander
Leslie Ann Nelson
Kishawna Sebro
Melissa Mc Kenzie
Nekieisha Mayhew Dennis
Yolanda Marcelle
Robert Vorgil
