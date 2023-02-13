Cudjoe congratulates Stephen Ames on victory in Morocco

Stephen Ames -

MINISTER of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe has congratulated TT-born golfer Stephen Ames on his dominant victory at the Trophy Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco on the PGA Champions Tour.

"Your mental fortitude and positivity is exemplary.” Cudjoe said in a media release on Sunday. “You are truly an inspiration to our young athletes. Congratulations on a fantastic win."

Ames, 58, finished the final day on Saturday at nine under par, five shots ahead of second-placed Mark Hensby. It was the third victory for Ames since joining the Champions Tour.

Ames parred all 18 holes and led wire to wire to claim victory.

"I knew everybody else had to catch me," Ames said. "I played the game I needed – put the ball in play. I had opportunities but didn't make any. Unfortunately, Mark faltered with two double bogeys."

Hensby lamented not being able to makes Ames sweat a bit down the stretch.

"I hit a really nice putt there (at No 12), and it just didn't go in," Hensby said. "And it was unfortunate I just couldn't put enough pressure on Stephen at that time because that was the time where I think that things could have changed, especially I would have been tied then."